Local 18-year-old killed in Needham rollover Dylan Newman of Newton died following a two-car crash in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane.

An 18-year-old died following a two-car rollover crash Wednesday night in Needham, police said.

Needham police and fire personnel responded to the scene in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a release.

The drivers of both vehicles were treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham, where one was pronounced dead.

On Thursday morning, police publicly identified the victim as Dylan Newman, 18, of Newton.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the department said in a statement.

Neither vehicle had any passengers. Police did not note the condition of the other driver.

No charges have been filed, police said. The crash is still under investigation with assistance from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, police said.

Investigation underway in #Needham following a double rollover on forest st. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/PGUlmBm9Xu — Matt Kaminsky (@matty_kam) October 12, 2022