Boston police find missing 8-year-old boy, say incident was a misunderstanding

What Boston police initially thought was the kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Thursday has turned out to be a misunderstanding. They say the boy is safe.
Boston police originally wrote on Facebook that a boy had been kidnapped in a van near Boston University Thursday afternoon.
But at 4:47 p.m., they tweeted that the van and child had been located and that the incident was a misunderstanding.
The incident reportedly happened near 700 Commonwealth Ave. at about 1:10 p.m., police wrote on Facebook. Boston police described the child as an approximately 8-year-old Asian boy and the suspect as a white woman.
The police department shared photos of a van they thought might be involved, describing it as a “possibly gray” Mercedes van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several bumper stickers, including a yellow oval sticker.
Boston police tweeted that even though the incident ended up not being a kidnapping, they were glad it was reported and that information about it was shared widely.
“Thank you to all of our media partners and the public who promptly shared this information. Thank you to the individuals who saw something and said something,” the department wrote on Twitter.
