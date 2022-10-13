Local Man struck and killed by commuter train near Fenway Park Preliminary investigation suggests the man was living at a local shelter and was originally from out of state.

A man died after being struck by a Commuter Rail train near Fenway Park on Wednesday night, MBTA Transit Police confirmed.

The man, who was approximately 40 years old, was trespassing between Back Bay and Lansdowne Station around 9 p.m. when the outbound train struck him, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement.

The man died as a result of his injuries, Sullivan said. Preliminary investigation suggests the man was living at a local shelter and was originally from out of state, he said.

The incident impacted service on the Worcester Line, according to Commuter Rail operator Keolis Commuter Services.

Two trains were cancelled due to police activity near Lansdowne: outbound train 533, which departs South Station at 8:35 p.m., and inbound train 536, which arrives at South Station at 11:53 p.m., Keolis said in a statement.

The 8:25 p.m. train from Worcester was terminated at Lansdowne, and the 9:25 p.m. train from Worcester and the 11:05 p.m. train from South Station were both significantly delayed, according to Keolis.

Regular service resumed this morning, the company said.