Daughter of murdered Sandy Hook principal tweets emotional statement after Jones verdict

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Erica Lafferty called the developments this week in the trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones — for the harm caused by his claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax — a “moment years in the making,” in a Twitter thread Wednesday.
It’s also a moment Lafferty says she wishes she could share with her mom, who was the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012 and was killed in the shooting.
“And in this big moment, like in every big moment since the shooting, I just wish I could call my mom and tell her about it,” Lafferty tweeted Oct. 12.
Lafferty said that she’d been mailed rape threats when she testified in the trial of a lawsuit brought against Jones by relatives of five children and three educators killed in the mass shooting. On Wednesday, a Connecticut jury decided that Jones should pay nearly $1 billion to people who suffered from his false claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.
On Twitter, Lafferty lamented news outlets giving a platform to the press conference Jones held while she was testifying, wishing she could share the disappointment she felt with her mom.
“I wish that after today, I could just be a daughter grieving my mom and stop worrying about conspiracy theorists sending me threats, or worse. But I know that this is not the end of Alex Jones in my life,” Lafferty wrote.
She thanked those who have stood by her through the trial, calling them her “guideposts and shining lights.”
“I am incredibly proud and thankful of the message we sent here today: The truth matters. And those who profit off of other people’s trauma will pay for what they’ve done,” Lafferty wrote. “There will be more Alex Joneses in the world. But today they learned that they will be held accountable.”
Read Lafferty’s full thread here:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.