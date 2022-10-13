Local Daughter of murdered Sandy Hook principal tweets emotional statement after Jones verdict "I wish I could tell my mom about all of this ... I will never stop missing her." Erica Lafferty, daughter of deceased Sandy Hook Elementary school principal Dawn Hochsprung, listens to a replay of recorded testimony from fellow plaintiff Bill Sherlach played for the jury during the Alex Jones defamation trial at Superior Court, Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Waterbury, Conn. Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP

Erica Lafferty called the developments this week in the trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones — for the harm caused by his claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax — a “moment years in the making,” in a Twitter thread Wednesday.

It’s also a moment Lafferty says she wishes she could share with her mom, who was the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012 and was killed in the shooting.

“And in this big moment, like in every big moment since the shooting, I just wish I could call my mom and tell her about it,” Lafferty tweeted Oct. 12.

Advertisement:

Lafferty said that she’d been mailed rape threats when she testified in the trial of a lawsuit brought against Jones by relatives of five children and three educators killed in the mass shooting. On Wednesday, a Connecticut jury decided that Jones should pay nearly $1 billion to people who suffered from his false claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.

On Twitter, Lafferty lamented news outlets giving a platform to the press conference Jones held while she was testifying, wishing she could share the disappointment she felt with her mom.

“I wish that after today, I could just be a daughter grieving my mom and stop worrying about conspiracy theorists sending me threats, or worse. But I know that this is not the end of Alex Jones in my life,” Lafferty wrote.

She thanked those who have stood by her through the trial, calling them her “guideposts and shining lights.”

“I am incredibly proud and thankful of the message we sent here today: The truth matters. And those who profit off of other people’s trauma will pay for what they’ve done,” Lafferty wrote. “There will be more Alex Joneses in the world. But today they learned that they will be held accountable.”

Advertisement:

Read Lafferty’s full thread here:

he was on the steps of the courthouse holding a press conference spreading his hate and further pushing his dangerous agenda.



After almost a decade of threats and messages from conspiracy theorists lead by Jones, this is a moment years in the making. And in this big moment, — Erica Leslie Lafferty (@ericalaff) October 13, 2022

The disappointment of watching so many news outlets who’ve known us since 12/14 run his words unfiltered. The heartbreak of reliving the shooting as so many families took the stand to share stories of their slain loved ones.



But I would also tell her about the bright spots. — Erica Leslie Lafferty (@ericalaff) October 13, 2022

And then there are the people who were by my side through the trial. @ChrisMatteiCT , Alinor, @joshkoskoff , @Matt_Blumenthal & team, were my guideposts and shining lights throughout all of this and I can’t thank them enough for their compassion, extreme expertise and friendship. — Erica Leslie Lafferty (@ericalaff) October 13, 2022

I wish that after today, I could just be a daughter grieving my mom and stop worrying about conspiracy theorists sending me threats, or worse. But I know that this is not the end of Alex Jones in my life. — Erica Leslie Lafferty (@ericalaff) October 13, 2022

that we all were put through as we simply tried to survive the hardest days of our lives.



I am incredibly proud and thankful of the message we sent here today: The truth matters. And those who profit off of other people’s trauma will pay for what they’ve done. — Erica Leslie Lafferty (@ericalaff) October 13, 2022

I hope, one day, I’ll become a fraction of the woman you were. I love you, Mommy. pic.twitter.com/ZHpGP0Ajgu — Erica Leslie Lafferty (@ericalaff) October 13, 2022