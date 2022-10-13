Local Kraft family donates $50 million to MGH to further health equity The donation will also further endow the Kraft Center for Community Health, which was established in 2011 to improve health outcomes for disadvantaged populations in Massachusetts and nationally. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the Kraft Family Foundation have donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital. Maddie Malhotra





Robert K. Kraft and the Kraft Family Foundation have donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital to address health care disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status.

The gift, which the hospital said is the largest one it has received that supports community health and health equity initiatives, will support a permanent Robert K. Kraft Endowed Chair in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to be held by the medical director of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Center at MGH. Research into this genetic blood disorder, which primarily affects Black Americans, has historically been underfunded.

Additionally, the gift will support expansion efforts at the Mass. General Blood Donor Center, which will be renamed for the Kraft family. The center, one of the largest in the country, provides approximately 30 percent of the blood transfused for patients across Mass General Brigham hospitals. According to a release, the goal is to become the primary source of blood for patients treated at MGH and to create a diverse donor population to support the care of patients with sickle cell and other blood disorders that primarily affect minority populations.

