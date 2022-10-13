Local One dead following two-truck crash on Route 495 in Andover The crash remains under investigation.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a man died in a Thursday-morning collision involving two commercial trucks on Route 495 in Andover.

Following a preliminary investigation by troopers from the State Police-Andover barracks and the agency’s specialized units, officials believe a waste services truck, which was carrying a roll-off dumpster, was stopped in the right travel lane on Route 495 southbound, waiting in traffic to exit onto the ramp to I-93.

At the same time, police believe a box truck was moving toward the queue of traffic in the same travel lane when it struck the rear of the truck that was carrying the dumpster.

The driver of the box truck was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victim, as they work to notify next of kin.

The driver of the other truck, which was carrying a dumpster owned by Graham Waste Services of Brockton, was identified as a 28-year-old Brockton man. Police said he did not appear to have any injuries as a result of the crash and refused any medical attention.

The crash remains under investigation.

The two right travel lanes in the area of the crash site were closed for about an hour as officials responded to the scene. The deceleration lane leading to the exit was closed until 9:35 a.m., police added.

No other information was immediately available.