Local Woburn police officer placed on leave over alleged role in deadly Charlottesville rally Officer John Donnelly allegedly helped plan and participated in the "Unite the Right" rally. Torch-bearing white nationalists march toward a statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Aug. 11, 2017. (Edu Bayer/The New York Times)

A Woburn police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave in light of allegations that he helped plan and participated in the infamous Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally that resulted in the death of one counter-protester.

Woburn police said in a news release Thursday that the department is internally investigating Officer John Donnelly for inappropriate conduct.

The department said that Police Chief Robert Rufo recently learned that Donnelly was allegedly “active” in planning the 2017 rally in Virginia which was attended by members of white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups, including the Ku Klux Klan.

Many participants in the rally carried weapons and chanted racist and anti-semitic slogans. One counter-protester, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed when a rallygoer intentionally drove his car into a group of counter-protesters.

Upon learning about the allegations against Donnelly, the release said, Chief Rufo acted immediately, placing Donnelly on leave and ordering an internal affairs review. Donnelly will remain on leave until the review is completed.

“What was said and done in Charlottesville is in direct opposition to the core values of the Woburn Police Department, to serve all members of our community equally and treat them with dignity and respect,” Chief Rufo said in the release.

“Should this allegation be sustained, the Woburn Police Department will ask Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission to decertify Officer Donnelly, ensuring he may no longer serve in law enforcement in Massachusetts.”

WCVB shared a video allegedly showing Officer Donnelly during the rally standing next to white supremacist Richard Spencer.

The release said Donnelly was a reserve officer at the time of his alleged participation in the Charlottesville rally.

Last November, a Charlottesville jury found the main organizers of the rally liable under state law for injuries to counter-protesters, awarding more than $25 million in damages, but were split on two federal conspiracy charges.