Local BC police search for burglary suspect wearing a creepy cloth mask Police say the person tried to enter a Brighton home twice on Thursday night.

Police are looking for a would-be burglar who donned a creepy cloth mask and black gloves while trying to break into a Brighton home on Thursday night.

The Boston College Police Department shared a community awareness bulletin on Twitter Friday, along with photos of the suspect. Investigators say at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home on Kirkwood Road after the burglar suspect tried to enter the residence—on two occasions that night.

The home’s resident described the suspect as an unidentified male with a thin build and about 6 feet tall, police said. The victim also said the suspect wore a light-colored cloth mask, black gloves, and a white REI zip-up rain hoodie. Surveillance images released to the public show the suspect standing on the front porch looking towards the door.

Community Awareness Bulletin: Off Campus Attempted Burglary pic.twitter.com/b7V750WABq — BC Police Department (@BCPoliceDept) October 14, 2022

A witness saw the suspect leave the area in what appeared to be a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler, or similar-style vehicle.

As part of the alert, police reminded residents to take some precautions while the suspect is at large. These safety measures include:

Locking doors and windows—including patios doors and upper-floor windows.

Storing ladders out of sight or away from the residence.

Not leaving valuables in plain sight in front of windows.

Being aware of your surroundings and staying in touch with neighbors.

Reporting suspicious people and activity to police; noting as many details as possible.