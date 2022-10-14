BC police search for burglary suspect wearing a creepy cloth mask

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police are looking for a would-be burglar who donned a creepy cloth mask and black gloves while trying to break into a Brighton home on Thursday night.
The Boston College Police Department shared a community awareness bulletin on Twitter Friday, along with photos of the suspect. Investigators say at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home on Kirkwood Road after the burglar suspect tried to enter the residence—on two occasions that night.
The home’s resident described the suspect as an unidentified male with a thin build and about 6 feet tall, police said. The victim also said the suspect wore a light-colored cloth mask, black gloves, and a white REI zip-up rain hoodie. Surveillance images released to the public show the suspect standing on the front porch looking towards the door.
A witness saw the suspect leave the area in what appeared to be a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler, or similar-style vehicle.
As part of the alert, police reminded residents to take some precautions while the suspect is at large. These safety measures include:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.