BC police search for burglary suspect wearing a creepy cloth mask

Police say the person tried to enter a Brighton home twice on Thursday night.

By Morgan Rousseau

Police are looking for a would-be burglar who donned a creepy cloth mask and black gloves while trying to break into a Brighton home on Thursday night.

The Boston College Police Department shared a community awareness bulletin on Twitter Friday, along with photos of the suspect. Investigators say at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home on Kirkwood Road after the burglar suspect tried to enter the residence—on two occasions that night.

The home’s resident described the suspect as an unidentified male with a thin build and about 6 feet tall, police said. The victim also said the suspect wore a light-colored cloth mask, black gloves, and a white REI zip-up rain hoodie. Surveillance images released to the public show the suspect standing on the front porch looking towards the door.

A witness saw the suspect leave the area in what appeared to be a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler, or similar-style vehicle. 

As part of the alert, police reminded residents to take some precautions while the suspect is at large. These safety measures include: 

  • Locking doors and windows—including patios doors and upper-floor windows.
  • Storing ladders out of sight or away from the residence.
  • Not leaving valuables in plain sight in front of windows. 
  • Being aware of your surroundings and staying in touch with neighbors.
  • Reporting suspicious people and activity to police; noting as many details as possible.