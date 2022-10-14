Police seek help identifying Brighton break-in suspect

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person in relation to a Brighton break-in.
The break-in happened in the area of Lanark Road at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, police said. There was no theft, a police spokesperson confirmed.
Anyone with information on the individual can contact district detectives at 617-343-4256. Community members can also notify police anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.