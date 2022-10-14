Local Police seek help identifying Brighton break-in suspect The break-in happened in the area of Lanark Road early on Oct. 8. Boston police are looking to identify this person in connection with a recent Brighton break-in. Courtesy Photo/Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person in relation to a Brighton break-in.

The break-in happened in the area of Lanark Road at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, police said. There was no theft, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Anyone with information on the individual can contact district detectives at 617-343-4256. Community members can also notify police anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.