Car crashes into Worcester Honey Dew Donuts

Worcester police responded late Thursday night to a Honey Dew Donuts in the city after a car drove into the shop’s building.

Police said officers responded to the crash at 99 Gold Star Blvd. around 10:50 p.m.

It happened at the location on Gold Star Boulevard.

The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to police.