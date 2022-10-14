Car crashes into Worcester Honey Dew Donuts

Newsletter Signup
Worcester police responded late Thursday night to a Honey Dew Donuts in the city after a car drove into the shop’s building.
Police said officers responded to the crash at 99 Gold Star Blvd. around 10:50 p.m.
The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to police.
