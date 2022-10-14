Local ‘I love you all and I will see you soon’: Jean McGuire, her family issue first statement since stabbing in Franklin Park “We are at our best as a people; when it's about 'we' not 'me'.” Jean McGuire, pictured in 2016, was the head of the Metco program for many years. Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old Boston civil rights icon who was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park, issued a statement to the public on Friday through her family, according to multiple media outlets.

The longtime leader of Boston’s Metco program and the first woman of color to be elected to the Boston School Committee was attacked by an unknown suspect and reportedly fought off her assailant with the help of her dog, Bailey. She was discovered by people coming from nearby Franklin Park Zoo, who called 911. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m.

The 91-year-old has been recovering from her injuries at a local hospital.

She and her family issued a statement on Friday addressing the act of violence, CBS Boston reports.

“We as a community can never forget that we need to stand together and continue working to empower our children through learning,” McGuire said through her family. “We are at our best as a people; when it’s about ‘we’ not ‘me.’ I love you all and I will see you soon.”

In their own statement, her family expressed thanks to all the doctors and health care workers helping the 91-year-old in her recovery, according to the station. They also expressed appreciation for the “outpouring of love and support” they’ve received since the stabbing.

“Jean has spent her entire professional life fighting for all families to have the best educational opportunities to achieve their dreams. … For those looking to support Jean’s legacy, she and her family will ask people to direct donations to a nonprofit fund currently in development that will help promote the education of the children of greater New England,” the family said. “The family will make a formal announcement introducing the establishment of the fund in coming weeks.”

A public outcry has followed after the 91-year-old’s stabbing, which followed a day after a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Roxbury. Community activists are calling on Boston officials to issue a safety plan in response to the stretch of violence seen in recent weeks.

A suspect in McGuire’s stabbing has not yet been arrested. Police believe that the suspect may have been injured during the attack.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or observed anything suspicious to call detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).