Local Officials: Pedestrian allegedly killed by teen driver No charges have been filed as of Friday afternoon.

A 44-year-old Sudbury man has died after being struck by a car Thursday night on Great Road in Acton, authorities said.

Police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office continue to investigate the accident that occurred at 6:33 p.m., when Kevin Shaw was allegedly struck by a 17-year-old Subaru driver as he walked along the roadway, according to officials.

Shaw was transported to Lahey Clinic when he died from his injuries, officials said.

According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the Subaru, remained on scene. No charges have been filed as of Friday afternoon.