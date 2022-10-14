Local Boston issues public health warning after sewage discharged into Boston Harbor “The public is advised to avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours.” MWRA's Deer Island Sewage Treatment Plant is seen from Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File

Boston health officials issued a warning Friday that sewage has been discharged in Boston Harbor, the result of the heavy rain that drenched the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system.

The Boston Public Health Commission issued a public health warning related to the incident, which they said occured between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. when the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority Outflow, located in the “upper inner harbor” upstream of the North Washington Street Bridge, experienced a treated discharge or overflow.

“The public is advised to avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours after a sewage discharge or overflow, during rainstorms, and for 48 hours after rainstorms end, due to increased health risks from bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban stormwater runoff and discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater,” the commission said.

A “combined sewer overflow” can occur when a large storm overwhelms the combined sewage system, resulting in rainwater mixing with wastewater and discharging in the nearby body of water, according to the commission.

“This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses,” the commission said.

For the next 48 hours, the public health commission is advising against swimming, rowing, or fishing in the area.

BPHC has issued a public health warning related to a recent sewage discharge, also known as a combined sewer overflow (CSO). This event may potentially affect waters in Boston Inner Harbor. ​​​​​​​For more information, visit https://t.co/2D7OOM5bk6 (1/3). pic.twitter.com/DCHDPRPwmK — Boston Public Health (@HealthyBoston) October 14, 2022