Local Massive ‘storrowing’ leads to truck rollover, closes road prior to morning commute Storrow Drive has claimed another victim.

Storrow Drive’s eastbound lanes were closed ahead of the morning commute on Friday after a tractor-trailer crashed and rolled over onto its side.

The crash happened at the Boston University bridge, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

Tractor trailer roll over crash in #Boston on Storrow Drive at the BU Bridge. Storrow Dr EB is currently closed for cleanup. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 14, 2022

The truck lost its roof in the crash and spilled frozen food all over the road, CBS Boston reported. The driver was taken to the hospital, according to CBS.

The truck has since been removed from the scene, though Massachusetts State Police said roadway clean-up will continue, according to The Boston Globe. Eastbound lanes were expected to remain closed until at least 9 a.m., the Globe reported.

A look at this rollover crash on Storrow Dr EB from the BU Bridge. It does appear the top of the truck likely hit the low clearance of the rail road bridge, likely causing the rollover. Crews are lifting the truck up now with a crane @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/QM6eLMchYk — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) October 14, 2022