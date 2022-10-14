Massive ‘storrowing’ leads to truck rollover, closes road prior to morning commute

Newsletter Signup
Storrow Drive’s eastbound lanes were closed ahead of the morning commute on Friday after a tractor-trailer crashed and rolled over onto its side.
The crash happened at the Boston University bridge, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a tweet.
The truck lost its roof in the crash and spilled frozen food all over the road, CBS Boston reported. The driver was taken to the hospital, according to CBS.
The truck has since been removed from the scene, though Massachusetts State Police said roadway clean-up will continue, according to The Boston Globe. Eastbound lanes were expected to remain closed until at least 9 a.m., the Globe reported.
