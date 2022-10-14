Local Tractor-trailer crash leads to fuel spill The road was closed until close to 4 a.m. with northbound traffic diverted onto Frontage Road.

Fuel began spilling out onto Interstate 93 early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed and punctured its tank, according to officials

State police troopers responded to the early morning crash on I-93 north in Boston around 1:15 a.m. and found the spill caused by the 2022 Freightliner, according to a statement.

Boston firefighters and MassDOT officials responded to clean the spill, using 80 bags of sand and a sander truck, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver, a 42-year-old Weymouth man, had lost control at a curve and struck the median, according to officials.

Police said he had no apparent injuries and it’s unclear what led him to lose control.

Advertisement:

The road was closed until close to 4 a.m. with northbound traffic diverted onto Frontage Road, according to the statement.