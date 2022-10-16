Local Five-car crash in Mansfield kills 2 drivers, injures 2 others The crash happened on I-495 South.

Two drivers died and two others were injured Saturday as a result of a five-car crash on I-495 in Mansfield.

State Police responded to a report of a five-car crash on I-495 South in Mansfield just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, they said in a news release.

When police arrived on scene, they found three cars in the right breakdown lane and two cars in the center median, they said.

One of the cars was a gray Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic was a 32-year-old Dorchester woman who died of her injuries on scene.

Another driver, a 27-year-old Norton man who was driving at VW Passat, was also found dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

Advertisement:

Two other drivers, a 44-year-old Brockton man and a 46-year-old Attleboro woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash. They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

The fifth driver was a 19-year-old Cumberland, Rhode Island, man. He was not injured in the crash.

State Police are still investigating the crash, including what caused it.

Police have not yet released the identities of the two drivers who died as their families have not yet been notified of their deaths.