Local More than 200 children in this Mass. district are sick with norovirus A norovirus is a “very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea,” according to the CDC.

An elementary school in Groton dismissed their students early last week after 200 students became infected with a norovirus.

WBZ’s Nichole Davis posted information about this outbreak on Twitter.

“I just got off the phone with Dr. Laura Chesson, Superintendent of Groton-Dunstable schools. She confirmed to me that 204 children at Florence Roche Elementary School, as of now, have come down with what the Board of Health believes to be a norovirus; school was dismissed early,” she said.

A norovirus is a “very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The school’s staff remains healthy according to reporting by WCVB.

The Board of Health tested food, milk, and water at Florence Roche Elementary School but didn’t find any contaminants and some of the students who became sick didn’t eat the school’s lunch.