Local Salem City Councilor tells people not to visit the city ‘on a whim’ this October “Have a plan and reservations. If you don’t have a plan or reservations, please consider visiting outside of October.”

It’s spooky season and tourists are flocking to Salem, of course.

But, the huge boost in tourism has affected locals. Salem City Counselor Ty Hapworth asked anyone who wants to experience Massachusett’s most Halloween-centric town to have a concrete plan and if they don’t — maybe wait until next year.

“IF you are thinking about visiting Salem this October, do not show up on a whim,” Hapworth wrote on Facebook. “Have a plan and reservations. If you don’t have a plan or reservations, please consider visiting outside of October.”

Hapworth said Salem experienced an influx of 80,000 visitors last Saturday alone, citing data from Destination Salem. He went on to call those numbers “INSANE” but said they were unsurprising to “those of us living, working, and spending time downtown.”

He stressed that Salem has a lot to offer potential visitors — including history, local art, small businesses, and restaurants — and all of those sights, smells, and eats are available in November as well.

One big cardinal rule stressed by the city counselor was “do NOT bring your vehicle.”