Local Swampscott resident swarmed by 9 coyotes, saved by police The resident was walking their dog in the evening when the coyotes approached them. In this photo taken April 11, 2018, a coyote is seen at the Osborne Nature Center south of Elkader, Iowa. Coyotes have been reported recently within the Dubuque, Iowa city limits. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP)

A Swampscott resident narrowly avoided a tragic situation Saturday when at least nine coyotes swarmed around them and their dog.

Swampscott police received a call from a resident around 9:30 p.m. Saturday saying a large group of coyotes had surrounded them, police said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The resident told police they were walking their dog on Rockledge Road, and that the coyotes were not backing down.

When they got to the scene, police said, they saw at least nine coyotes, which were then scared off by the police cruisers’ lights and sirens. Police escorted the resident and their dog safely back to their home.

Advertisement:

“Please be aware of your surroundings when walking during evening hours as this is the time coyotes are most active. We still have many great fall nights ahead,” Swampscott police wrote on Facebook.

Coyote activity in Massachusetts

Coyotes have been very active in Massachusetts this year. They have frequently been seen chasing and attacking small dogs, and sometimes have even chased and attacked people.

In early October, a coyote chased a 10-year-old girl in Hingham who was walking her dog. Residents in the neighborhood in which the attack took place said they’ve been seeing coyotes in their yards and streets at least once a day for months.

In late August, two coyote attacks took place in nearby Cohasset. During one incident, seven coyotes attacked two dogs, and one of the dogs had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. In the second incident, the coyotes attacked the owner in addition to the dog, sending him to the hospital.

In late September, Cohasset saw another coyote attack. This time, a coyote jumped over a four-foot fence to attack a dachshund, which was lucky to survive the attack.

In August, coyotes snatched small dogs from yards in Hyde Park, Dedham, and Sudbury, and attacked dogs in Concord and Wayland.

MassWildlife’s tips for keeping coyotes away from your home:

Secure garbage and compost in barrels with tight fitting lids

Do not feed or pet coyotes

Keep your pets secure

Walk dogs and cats on a leash

Keep bird feeder areas clean

Feed pets indoors

Close off sheds and crawl spaces under porches where coyotes might rest

Keep grills and fire pits cleans

If you see a coyote, be try to scare it off by making yourself look as big and aggressive as possible and by making loud sounds