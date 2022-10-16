Local Work halts at Mattapan’s Ryan Park wading pool after neighbors object to project Construction was set to begin on Saturday to transform the wading pool into a spray deck, but was canceled after community opposition. Children play in the Ryan wading pool in Mattapan. Erin Clark/Globe staff

A plan to transform a popular Mattapan wading pool into a spray deck has been paused after opponents voiced frustration over the lack of community input.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) on Thursday announced it would halt work at the Ryan wading pool and open a public process to solicit local input on the potential project.

State Rep. Brandy Fluker Oakley said the agency was receptive to starting over with a full community process after several community leaders and residents objected to the project during a pre-construction public meeting on Oct. 5.

“It is now official that construction will not begin on October 15th, a mere 10 days after the potential project’s first public meeting,” Rep. Oakley said in a press release. “During our conversations, DCR estimated that the design process with community input, including a community advisory board, would take about one year, and that changes to the wading pool and splash pad would not begin for at least the next 18 to 24 months.”

About two dozen concerned citizens attended the Oct. 5 meeting via Zoom, according to a report by the Dorchester Reporter. Some opponents said they were upset that the DCR went ahead with the decision to convert the wading pool, located at 350 River St., into a spray deck and argued that neighbors like the pool as it is.

At the meeting, DCR officials said they understood the residents’ concerns, and that they’d bring the matter to senior management.

“I am so glad that DCR heard the community’s concerns about this project and in particular about the unacceptable way that the original process occurred. Thank you to every member of our community who used their voice to urge DCR to change this process, and I am so grateful to have worked in partnership with each resident who shared their perspective with me so that together we could persist and achieve this result,” Fluker Oakley said. “After elevating the community’s concerns to the Commissioner of DCR, I am hopeful that we can start over with a robust community process that values feedback from residents and families who use the Ryan Playground wading pool throughout the summer.”

Opponents also launched a Change.org petition that collected more than 680 signatures to prevent the project from going forward. On the page, organizers said the wading pool is “beloved by families and children throughout Boston. Let’s save it!”

According to the DCR, converting wading pools to spray decks has several benefits, including less maintenance and a longer open season. Spray decks also don’t require lifeguards, positions the DCR said are difficult to fill, and can run on timers.