Local Police: 23-year-old arrested after throwing man through plate glass window in the North End Carl Larson, of Burlington, Massachusetts, is facing several charges including aggravated assault and battery.

A 23-year-old man from Burlington, Massachusetts, was arrested during Saturday’s predawn hours in the North End after police said during a fight, he threw another man through a plate glass window.

Carl Larson is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property.

Police said officers were patrolling on Prince Street when they heard yelling coming from the area of Bova’s Bakery at 134 Salem St. When they approached the intersection, around 2:45 a.m., the officers saw a large pane glass window had been shattered and an individual was sitting on the sidewalk bleeding.

Multiple people pointed the officers to a man, later identified as Larson, fleeing the scene on foot. The officers chased after and apprehended him.

According to police, Larson had a “severe laceration to his hand that required the officer to place a tourniquet on his arm to stop the bleeding.”

Police said the investigation indicated that Larson had punched the victim several times before throwing him through the window.

The 23-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.