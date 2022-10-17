Local Bluebikes system expands into Malden and Medford The bike-sharing program introduced six new stations at a Monday event. Six new Bluebikes stations are currently available in Medford and Malden. Lane Turner/Globe staff

Malden and Medford residents are the latest to travel by Bluebike.

The Metro Boston bike-sharing program introduced six new stations and 36 bikes Monday at a ribbon-cutting event hosted by the two cities.

Medford’s stations include Tufts Square, Brooks Park (at Main Street), and Medford Square. Introducing Bluebikes as a form of transport creates a feasible and sustainable way to connect the city, Medford Mayor Lungo-Koehn said at the event, adding that the move “expand[s] green public transportation options for our residents, students, workers, and visitors.”

Malden’s stations are Malden Center T Station, Northern Strand at Main Street, and Malden High School.

Advertisement:

“We are proud to partner with the Bluebikes program, which increases our Malden community’s access to biking as a healthy and environmentally friendly way to travel,” said Malden Mayor Gary Christenson, thanking event sponsors Blue Cross and Lyft for “enabling other safe and sustainable modes of transportation for our many commuters who cannot always rely on travel by car or other forms of public transit.”

The new additions expand Bluebikes’ system to 447 total stations and about 4,000 total bikes. Other Metro Boston cities that offer Bluebikes include Arlington, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown.