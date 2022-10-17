Local Police release new details in Franklin Park stabbing of Jean McGuire Anyone who was near Seaver Street at the time of the attack is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4400. Jean McGuire, pictured in 2016, was the head of the Metco program for many years. Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the Oct. 11 stabbing that hospitalized 91-year-old civil rights leader Jean McGuire.

An initial investigation has revealed that McGuire, who was not identified by name, was walking on a path near Seaver Street, which leads into Franklin Park, between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Police also believe the suspect sustained injuries during the attack that may have warranted medical treatment. A friend of McGuire previously told The Boston Globe that the 91-year-old fought off her attacker with the help of her dog, Bailey.

“[Jean] attacked this guy. She was kicking him in the nuts while Bailey was working him over. And he tried to run, and the dog chased him. And [the attacker] disappeared out of sight,” Mcginnis told the Globe Oct. 12. “Bailey stood up for her.”

Advertisement:

Police request that anyone who was in the specified area during the time of the attack call detectives at 617-343-4400. Those who wish to help anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).