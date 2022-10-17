Local Drivers killed in 5-car Mansfield crash over the weekend identified Two other drivers were injured in the crash.

The two drivers killed in a five-car crash in Mansfield on I-495 over the weekend have been identified by police.

Crystal Blake, 32, of Dorchester, and 27-year-old Roland Roberge, of Norton, died at the scene of the crash on Saturday, State Police said in a news release Monday.

Two other drivers sustained minor injuries in the crash, which happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on I-495 South. One other driver involved in the crash was uninjured.

State Police said they are still investigating the incident. The cause of the crash remains unclear.