Maine man falls from cliff in NH, hiker rescued from Mt. Cardigan

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers rescued a climber and a hiker over the weekend after they were injured from slips and falls in the White Mountains.

The first rescue happened Saturday when a hiker slipped on wet rocks and moss on his way down Mount Cardigan in Orange, which he had summited earlier in the day, officials said in a news release.

Aaron Klohn, 26, of Cincinnati, Ohio, injured his lower leg in the fall and couldn’t continue down the trail, so his family contacted 911, the release said.

Conservation officers and firefighters from seven local fire departments responded around 11 a.m. They carried Klohn down the mountain and made it to the trailhead around 1:40 p.m.

The second rescue happened Sunday when 39-year-old Patrick Suiter, of Windham, Maine, fell while climbing in the Falls Ledge climbing area in Jackson, officials said in a news release.

Suiter was on the Four Bangers climbing route, but slipped, the release said. While his harness prevented a more serious injury, he hit the climbing wall while falling and injured his ankle.

Suiter was climbing with two others, but his ankle injury prevented him from leaving the mountain on his own, the release said. So he called 911 around 1:15 p.m., and the response team found him just off the Falls Ledge hiking trail. He was then treated by officers on site and carried to the trailhead.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in the news release that hikers should be extra careful when hiking at this time of year, as trails take longer to dry after rain and obstacles can be hidden by fallen leaves.

Hikers should always pack 10 essential items, they said. These include a map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain jacket and pants, and a knife.

For more information on how to hike safely, visit www.hikeSafe.com.