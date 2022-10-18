Local Authorities seize items in Vermont woods connected to ‘person of interest’ in murder of N.H. couple Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested as a fugitive last week after allegedly violating probation in Utah.

Logan Clegg – South Burlington Police

Police in South Burlington, Vermont last week seized items while searching in a wooded area following the arrest of a “person of interest” in the homicides of a Concord, New Hampshire couple earlier this year.

Authorities arrested Logan Clegg, 26, on Wednesday as a fugitive from justice after he allegedly violated his probation for a case involving felony possession of stolen property in Utah.

Clegg was ordered held without bail in a Vermont court last week, according to The Boston Globe.

But law enforcement officials in New Hampshire confirmed Clegg is also a person of interest in the double murders of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, 66, who were killed on a walking trail in Concord in April.

In an email, South Burlington police Lieutenant Chris Bataille, a department spokesperson, confirmed to the Globe on Monday South Burlington and Concord, New Hampshire police searched a wooded area off Patchen Road in South Burlington in connection to the homicide investigation.

“Items were seized during the execution of the warrant, all of which were turned over to Concord Police,” Bataille said.

Bataille directed further questions to New Hampshire authorities.

Bradley Osgood, chief of Concord police, did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper on Monday.

According to the Globe, court filings show Clegg, who police described as homeless, is a Washington state native. The charges against him in Utah stem from a case in which authorities allege Clegg broke into a Logan City store, smashed display cases, and stole two handguns two years ago.

Clegg was also the subject of an investigation for the 2018 fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Corey Ward in Spokane, Washington, the newspaper reports.

Clegg, who told officials he stabbed Ward in self-defense, was not charged with a crime.

The two men apparently did not know each other before the altercation.

The pair met outside Ward’s apartment on the night of May 17, 2018.

Clegg, who was 22 at the time, told police that Ward “called me an a–hole.”

Clegg said he then flipped his middle finger at Ward and told “him he was mentally retarded,” according to the outlet.

According to police, Clegg, who weighed 145 pounds, told investigators Ward, who weighed 233 pounds, chased him and punched him, knocking him to the ground.

Clegg then “grabbed a small knife he was carrying in his pocket and held it in his hand. He decided that the only way he was not going to be seriously hurt was to start defending himself. This was when he started stabbing [Ward] with the knife,” reports compiled by the primary investigator, Spokane Police Detective Brian Cestnik, show.

Clegg, who was also homeless at that time, told police he carried a knife for protection.

“Clegg described the knife as black-handled with a stainless steel blade, with a black sheath,” a police report said. “He advised that he carries it for self-defense as he is homeless. He has previously been jumped by a group of high school seniors because he is homeless. Since that time he has carried a knife.”

Clegg had been working as a janitor at a local McDonald’s at the time of the encounter with Ward.

A manager at the restaurant described Clegg as “an excellent employee who is always on time.”

“She said he can be asked to do anything at work and always gets the job done correctly,” a police report said.