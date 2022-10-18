Local Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash “I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.” In this 2013 photo, Republic Services recycling truck driver Jerry Bates makes his rounds in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.

Since the issues began Oct. 3, the town has received thousands of calls, emails, and service requests from increasingly angry and exasperated residents, according to a statement from Town Manager Fidel Maltez.

In twice daily conversations with Reading’s contractor, Arizona-based Republic Services, Maltez and the town’s Department of Public Works sought to address performance issues and flag missed pick-ups. But follow-through on the company’s part has been minimal and unpredictable, the town said.

Hi @RepublicService , this is 2 weeks in a row that hundreds of homes in @TownOfReadingMA have been left without pickup. You won’t take our calls. You won’t take our trash. Please help.



cc @BostonGlobe @7News @WCVB @WFXTDesk @wbz — Mike Splain (@mikesplain) October 15, 2022

“While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not sending promised resources, and more, resulting in numerous neighborhoods suffering as many as three weeks without trash or recycling collection,” the town said.

Republic Services did not immediately respond to Boston.com’s request for comment. The company bought out JRM Hauling and Recycling, Reading’s former provider, earlier this year.

@RepublicService most Reading, MA residents, businesses, and schools have been waiting for trash and recycling pickup for up to 3 weeks. What are you going to do to address this? This is a public health issue. — Elizabeth Witham (@lizwitham11) October 16, 2022

Last month, Lawrence — another community formerly served by JRM — also saw trash pile up after Republic Services took over. At the time, Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePena said the company was navigating staffing and vehicle issues.

In Reading, community members vented their frustrations on Twitter, with some tagging Republic Services CEO Jon Vander Ark in their complaints.

“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash,” one user wrote.

@J_VanderArk hello, republic has taken over the trash pickup in our town, Reading, MA and there are neighborhoods that haven’t had trash pickup in over a week, almost 2. Not a good way to make a first impression. Can you perhaps reach the responsible office and do something? — Frank Petrillo (@cescopetrillo) October 14, 2022

On Monday, Reading hired Boston Carting to bring in dumpsters and additional trucks, also deploying DPW staff with front-end loaders and dump trucks as part of a plan to catch up on collection by the end of the week, the town said.

The town has told Republic Services that it will consider hiring alternative providers and will charge any additional expenses to Republic Services under the contract terms. Reading also issued an ultimatum: rectify all collection issues by the end of this week, or the town will terminate its contract with Republic Services.

Republic Services told WCVB it plans to be back on schedule by the end of the week.

“I am proud of the way our Town staff have stepped up to respond to resident needs throughout this ordeal,” Maltez said in the statement. “We will continue to press for performance satisfaction and relief under the terms of the contract, or we will find a new contractor that can meet the sanitation needs of the community.”