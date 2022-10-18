Local Taunton mother seeks answers after child returns from school with rope burns on neck “We will be reviewing our policies and procedures as it pertains to the reporting and communication of student injuries.”

A Massachusetts parent is looking for answers after her child returned home from school last week with rope burns on her neck, questioning why the school failed to inform her about the incident. Lauren Williams said in a Facebook post on Friday that her daughter, who attends Elizabeth Pole Elementary School in Taunton, came home from school and said that two students wrapped a roped around her neck. The post includes images of injuries to her neck.

When Williams called the school to ask why no one told her about the incident, she said the school nurse could not give her an explanation. Following the phone call with the school nurse, Williams said she drove down to the elementary to speak with the assistant principal. According to the post, the administrator then suggested that perhaps her daughter ran into the rope, and said that “all phone calls home are at the nurses discretion.”

Advertisement:

“They told me the cameras they have set up around the school show absolutely nothing, and then when I went up there, they claimed they were able to see them playing,” Williams said in the post. “[The assistant principal] said she spoke with the kids involved and they all had the same story that they weren’t being malicious.”

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.