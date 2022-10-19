Local Friends, loved ones mourn 24-year-old mother killed in triple shooting “She kept the people that she loved closest to her."

Friends and loved ones are remembering the 24-year-old woman killed Sunday night in a triple shooting in Dorchester.

Boston police said officers responded around 8:51 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the area of 263 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester. At the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the individuals, 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn of Mattapan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two others, both men, were taken to a local hospital, one of them suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Friends of Goodwyn told NECN that she was the mother of a 5-month-old boy, a rapper, and an owner of a clothing line.

“She was just fun,” Keem LeAmour, a friend of Goodwyn’s, told the station. “She enjoyed herself, and she kept the people that she loved closest to her.”

Another friend, Tianna Tomlinson, told NECN that Goodwyn didn’t have any known enemies and walked around “giving out love.”

“[She was] so talented, like, so full of life, like she would light up any room that she would walk into,” Tomlinson said.

Remembrances have also poured in on social media.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).