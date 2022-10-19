Local Highway sign in N.H. reprogrammed with vulgar Biden slam No arrests have been made.

A New Hampshire highway work zone message board was tampered with this weekend, displaying a vulgar message aimed at President Joe Biden.

Richard Arcand, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said by email that the agency was notified Sunday at 5:30 a.m. that a message board along I-93 south in Manchester, New Hampshire, had been reprogrammed to display “F*** Biden.”

Arcand confirmed that the message was viewable for several hours, but NHDOT shut it down soon after learning of the vandalism.

The transportation agency and New Hampshire State Police did look into the incident but have not found any evidence that might lead to an arrest, according to Arcand.

“We are talking with our contractors to make sure these devices are locked and that passwords are changed on a regular basis,” Arcand wrote. “These are not connected to the NHDOT highway messaging system, they are standalone work zone devices that are programmed in the field.”

A mobile DOT message board on I93 was meddled with this weekend – the vandal used an FCC regulated word F*** and the president’s last name. DOT is trying to determine who altered the sign. #wmur pic.twitter.com/5UAIv0aymp — Amy Coveno (@amyWMUR) October 17, 2022