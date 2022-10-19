Local 5 elementary students sustain minor injuries in Watertown school bus crash There were 44 students onboard at the time. Watertown police

Five Watertown elementary school students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries Wednesday morning after their school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Watertown police said there were 44 elementary school students onboard the bus at the time of the crash on Belmont Street. The students who were not injured were reunited with their parents and guardians.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

“We believe solar glare was a factor in this collision,” police said. “Please be aware of solar glare while driving and exercise caution.”