Delays snarl Red Line service after overnight work isn’t completed on time

"Never making it to work today."

Commuters packed into a shuttle bus running Thursday morning. Dialynn Dwyer / Boston.com

By Dialynn Dwyer

Red Line commuters were met with delays and confusion Thursday morning after the MBTA said overnight work wasn’t completed on time. 

The MBTA first reported around 5:30 a.m. that shuttle buses would be replacing service between Alewife and Harvard “due to the late completion of overnight work near Alewife.”

An hour later, the transit agency said the shuttle buses would run between Alewife and Broadway. 

About 15 minutes later, the MBTA said the shuttle buses would be phased out and that service was resuming “with delays.”

Just before 8 a.m., commuters were warned to continue to expect delays of “up to 20 minutes” due to the earlier work. 

Red Line passengers expressed confusion and reported crowds and long waits for both the shuttles and the resumed train service throughout the morning. 