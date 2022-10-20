Local Delays snarl Red Line service after overnight work isn’t completed on time "Never making it to work today." Commuters packed into a shuttle bus running Thursday morning. Dialynn Dwyer / Boston.com

Red Line commuters were met with delays and confusion Thursday morning after the MBTA said overnight work wasn’t completed on time.

The MBTA first reported around 5:30 a.m. that shuttle buses would be replacing service between Alewife and Harvard “due to the late completion of overnight work near Alewife.”

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Alewife and Harvard due to the late completion of overnight work near Alewife. Please expect delays as buses are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 20, 2022

An hour later, the transit agency said the shuttle buses would run between Alewife and Broadway.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Alewife and Broadway due to the late completion of overnight work near Alewife. Trains may be held at stations or crossed back. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 20, 2022

About 15 minutes later, the MBTA said the shuttle buses would be phased out and that service was resuming “with delays.”

Just before 8 a.m., commuters were warned to continue to expect delays of “up to 20 minutes” due to the earlier work.

Red Line Update: Delays of up to 20 minutes in service due to earlier maintenance work. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 20, 2022

Red Line passengers expressed confusion and reported crowds and long waits for both the shuttles and the resumed train service throughout the morning.

My mom tried to get on the red line this morning at Braintree to MGH, was re-routed on to the commuter rail to South Station, and there were just…. No buses. Nothing! She had to walk??? @MBTA come on guys 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — kasey (@kasey_lately) October 20, 2022

@MBTA Is the Red line operating this morning?

Been at Downtown crossing for almost 30 minutes and haven't seen a train in either direction. — T Ryder (@Insidiousinner) October 20, 2022

Good luck to anyone taking the red line today. @MBTA sitting at Quincy center after leaving Braintree 12 minutes after the train was boarding and suppose to leave. Never making it to work today 🙃🙃 — Steph Schultz (@sh294300) October 20, 2022

Been at Downtown crossing for about 30 minutes now… haven't seen a red line train in either direction. @MBTA Are you sure the trains are operating today? The Posted 15 minutes delay has already been 30 minutes… and growing. Just saying. 30 Min is greater than 12 to 18. — T Ryder (@Insidiousinner) October 20, 2022

Why is the entire red line not moving??? No trains in either direction for 30 minutes now — Jon 💭 (@jjsmokes_) October 20, 2022