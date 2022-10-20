Local Here are the state’s two latest newly minted scratch ticket multimillionaires A Leominster man went home with $9.75 million and a Lynnfield woman received $2.6 million. Emily Bartlett (left) of Lynnfield and Kenneth Delgado (right) of Leominster are recent big winners of the Massachusetts Lottery. Photos courtesy Massachusetts Lottery

For most people, the simple choice to buy a lottery ticket after work doesn’t lead to a big payout, but for a Leominster man it paid off big time. Kenneth Delgado won the $15 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” game earlier this month.

He chose the cash option, according to the Massachusetts Lottery, and received a one-time payment of $9.75 million before taxes. The store where Delgado bought the ticket, a Mr. Mike’s at 280 New Lancaster Road, will receive a $50,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

Another big winner this month hails from Lynnfield. Emily Bartlett won the $4 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” game. Bartlett received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, and plans on using part of the winnings to buy a house, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Center Market, located at 588 Main St., sold the winning ticket and will receive a bonus of $40,000.

First $15 million prize in “Millions” instant ticket goes to Leominster resident. Read more here: https://t.co/UDddshXrkk pic.twitter.com/tjjtEegQk3 — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) October 17, 2022