Boston police seek help finding missing 15-year-old

Boston police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Charlestown last week.
Investigators put out a missing person alert on Friday asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Keyana Jackson to contact police.
Police say Jackson was last seen on Friday, Oct. 14, around 3:30 p.m. near 240 Medford St., which is located by the local high school. Police described her as a medium-built light-skinned black or Hispanic female with curly hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.
Investigators asked that anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts call 911 or contact C-11 detectives by calling 617-343-4335.
