Firefighters rescue two adults, child from Dorchester blaze

Four adults and a child were displaced by a two-alarm fire early Friday morning on Brookview Road in Dorchester.
As heavy fire engulfed the 2 1/2-story wood-framed home around 3 a.m., Boston firefighters worked to knock it down and rescue those inside, the department shared on Twitter.
Two of the adults and the child were rescued from the second floor of the rear of the building and taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the department reported.
“They were trapped. They were hanging out the window,” Deputy Fire Chief Scott Malone told reporters at the scene, according to The Boston Globe. “Because the fire was so involved in the front of the building they were hanging out the window, basically for air. Without Ladder 29′s rescue they wouldn’t have made it.”
A cat was also rescued from the home, WHDH reported.
The Red Cross is working to help those who were displaced find other housing, the department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
See below for photos from the scene, as shared by the Boston Fire Department on Twitter:
