Local Firefighters rescue two adults, child from Dorchester blaze Five people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Four adults and a child were displaced by a two-alarm fire early Friday morning on Brookview Road in Dorchester.

As heavy fire engulfed the 2 1/2-story wood-framed home around 3 a.m., Boston firefighters worked to knock it down and rescue those inside, the department shared on Twitter.

Two of the adults and the child were rescued from the second floor of the rear of the building and taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the department reported.

“They were trapped. They were hanging out the window,” Deputy Fire Chief Scott Malone told reporters at the scene, according to The Boston Globe. “Because the fire was so involved in the front of the building they were hanging out the window, basically for air. Without Ladder 29′s rescue they wouldn’t have made it.”

A cat was also rescued from the home, WHDH reported.

The Red Cross is working to help those who were displaced find other housing, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See below for photos from the scene, as shared by the Boston Fire Department on Twitter:

All companies working at 2nd alarm on Brookview Rd in Dorchester. It’s a 2& 1/2 story wood frame home pic.twitter.com/bs2nMwj87F — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 21, 2022

At approximately 3:00 heavy fire from the front porches extending up the occupied building at 31 Brookview st. Dor pic.twitter.com/09RJTiQIbl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 21, 2022

Heavy fire knocked down, companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/HXpOKBNXBD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 21, 2022

Companies rescued 2 adults and 1 child over a ground ladder from the second floor in the rear of the building. They were transported by @ems to the hospital, with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/880bSoKOTc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 21, 2022

Companies are making up from 2nd alarm on 31 Brookview St in Dorchester pic.twitter.com/lzZfUzvcFP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 21, 2022

Deputy Chief Scott Malone briefs the media at the 2 alarm fire on Brookview St. A great job by the 1st arriving companies to rescue the occupants. There will be 4 adults and 1 child displaced by the fire , the ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help find housing. pic.twitter.com/2eGC2Xz2C5 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 21, 2022