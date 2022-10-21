Local Bad day on the T ended on a bad note with major Blue Line delays “Took 45 minutes to get from State Street to Maverick on the Blue Line, [and] we arrive to a power outage.” Some riders reported major delays after the MBTA's Blue Line experienced a late night power issue. Jessica Rinaldi for The Boston Globe

Blue Line riders met with delays — and a reportedly “pitch black” Maverick station — around midnight on Friday as the MBTA grappled with a power issue.

In a video posted to Twitter at 12:20 a.m., WBZ reporter Brandon Truitt showed a crowd of riders waiting for the Blue Line at State. Some had been waiting 40 minutes for a train, he wrote.

It’s 12:20 and people are trying to get home on the Blue Line.



No information from the T other than a “delayed service” announcement.



Some people say they’ve been waiting 40 mins for a train. @MBTA pic.twitter.com/S1lobtgoM1 — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) October 21, 2022

Several Twitter users described seeing a power outage at Maverick.

“Took 45 minutes to get from State Street to Maverick on the Blue Line, [and] we arrive to a power outage,” Will Woodring tweeted. “How does this happen?”

Alex Ashlock tweeted that his train was “moving in fits and starts.”

“There seems to be a major power outage,” he wrote. “Pitch black in Maverick Station but we are inching toward Government Center.”

Power outage on the blue line tonight at Maverick Square, the joys of the @MBTA pic.twitter.com/4L9HH7G2hN — Shea Sullivan (@ShealaghS) October 21, 2022

MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battiston confirmed there was a power problem on the Blue Line that was fixed by 2 a.m.

“Regularly scheduled service has been operating since the start of service this morning,” she told Boston.com on Friday.

The Blue Line hiccups followed a morning of delays and confusion on the Red Line after the MBTA didn’t complete overnight work on time.