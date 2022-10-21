Bad day on the T ended on a bad note with major Blue Line delays

Newsletter Signup
Blue Line riders met with delays — and a reportedly “pitch black” Maverick station — around midnight on Friday as the MBTA grappled with a power issue.
In a video posted to Twitter at 12:20 a.m., WBZ reporter Brandon Truitt showed a crowd of riders waiting for the Blue Line at State. Some had been waiting 40 minutes for a train, he wrote.
Several Twitter users described seeing a power outage at Maverick.
“Took 45 minutes to get from State Street to Maverick on the Blue Line, [and] we arrive to a power outage,” Will Woodring tweeted. “How does this happen?”
Alex Ashlock tweeted that his train was “moving in fits and starts.”
“There seems to be a major power outage,” he wrote. “Pitch black in Maverick Station but we are inching toward Government Center.”
MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battiston confirmed there was a power problem on the Blue Line that was fixed by 2 a.m.
“Regularly scheduled service has been operating since the start of service this morning,” she told Boston.com on Friday.
The Blue Line hiccups followed a morning of delays and confusion on the Red Line after the MBTA didn’t complete overnight work on time.
