Bad day on the T ended on a bad note with major Blue Line delays

“Took 45 minutes to get from State Street to Maverick on the Blue Line, [and] we arrive to a power outage.”

Some riders reported major delays after the MBTA's Blue Line experienced a late night power issue. Jessica Rinaldi for The Boston Globe

By Abby Patkin

Blue Line riders met with delays — and a reportedly “pitch black” Maverick station — around midnight on Friday as the MBTA grappled with a power issue.

In a video posted to Twitter at 12:20 a.m., WBZ reporter Brandon Truitt showed a crowd of riders waiting for the Blue Line at State. Some had been waiting 40 minutes for a train, he wrote. 

Several Twitter users described seeing a power outage at Maverick.

“Took 45 minutes to get from State Street to Maverick on the Blue Line, [and] we arrive to a power outage,” Will Woodring tweeted. “How does this happen?”

Alex Ashlock tweeted that his train was “moving in fits and starts.” 

“There seems to be a major power outage,” he wrote. “Pitch black in Maverick Station but we are inching toward Government Center.”

MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battiston confirmed there was a power problem on the Blue Line that was fixed by 2 a.m. 

“Regularly scheduled service has been operating since the start of service this morning,” she told Boston.com on Friday. 

The Blue Line hiccups followed a morning of delays and confusion on the Red Line after the MBTA didn’t complete overnight work on time.

