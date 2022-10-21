Local Police ask for public’s help finding missing 16-year-old Raynham girl Colleen Weaver was last seen around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a 16-year-old Raynham girl who has been reported missing by her family.

Colleen Weaver – Raynham police

Colleen Weaver was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday and is believed to have left her home around that time, according to Raynham police.

She was reported missing by a family member in the area of Orchard and King streets.

“She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with red/pink hair,” police said. “It is believed that she’s wearing glasses but her clothing is unknown.”

The police department is asking residents living in the area of Orchard and King streets to check any home or business security footage they may have and share it with police if they think they have footage of the 16-year-old.

“If anyone sees Colleen or knows where she may be, they are asked to contact the Raynham Police Department immediately at 508-824-2717,” police said.