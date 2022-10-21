Local Salem developer sentenced to four years in prison for decade-long mortgage fraud scheme





A Salem real estate developer was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday in connection with a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme that resulted in more than $3.8 million in losses to lenders, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

George Kritopoulos, 50, was convicted by a federal jury on one count of conspiracy, two counts of wire fraud, six counts of bank fraud, one count of aiding the preparation of a false income tax return and one count of obstruction of justice on May 27, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

The mortgage fraud scheme involved at least two dozen loan transactions, which totaled $6.5 million.

