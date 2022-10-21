Local Small plane crashes in Keene, killing unknown number of occupants on board The plane crashed north of the Keene-Dillant-Hopkins Airport around 6:55 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.





A single-engine plane crashed into a multi-family residence in Keene, New Hampshire, killing the plane’s occupants, and sparking a large fire just north of the municipal airport, according to officials.

It was not known how many people were on board the Beechcraft Sierra aircraft, officials said.

The plane crashed north of the Keene-Dillant-Hopkins Airport around 6:55 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The crash occurred near Hope Chapel, located at 667 Main St., but no residents of the building or church were injured, Keene City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon said.

“Unfortunately those on the plane have perished,” Dragon said in an e-mail.

