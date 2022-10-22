Local As early voting gets underway, Galvin warns voter intimidation will not be allowed According to the Secretary of State’s office, a little more than 22 percent of Bay Staters have applied to vote by mail, with 151,407 ballots returned as of Thursday afternoon.

As early voting begins today in Massachusetts, Secretary of State Bill Galvin condemned the threat of voter interference or intimidation at the polls.

“We’ve had reports around the country, and in fact, we’ve had some experiences here in Massachusetts at some of the training sessions we’ve already had where people claim they’re there to observe,” Galvin said Friday during a press conference at the State House. “Well yeah, they can observe — there’s nothing secret. … They can’t interfere, and we’re not going to tolerate interference.”

According to MassLive, Galvin warned that no individual or national organization is above election regulations and said poll watchers who breach the law will be told to leave the polling site or face arrest.

“They have no authority to interfere. There’s no vigilantes,” Galvin said.

Early voting continues through Nov. 4. According to the Secretary of State’s office, a little more than 22 percent of Bay Staters have applied to vote by mail, with 151,407 ballots returned as of Thursday afternoon.

Galvin said on Friday the slow returns suggest that voters are taking their time to study and thoroughly understand the four detailed ballot questions, which he called “significant” and said had been “campaigned very carefully.”

“I think voters are somewhat confused or concerned … about some of the contradictory statements being made,” Galvin told MassLive. “I think they want to make sure that they understand exactly what the proposal is going to do, and I think that’s a good thing. The most important thing I can say for voters in that situation is that directly above where they vote, there is a one-sentence statement that will say what a ‘yes’ vote does and what a ‘no’ vote does. I think it’s the most neutral statement you’re going to get as to the effect of these ballot questions.”

Question 1, the Fair Share Amendment or the so-called “millionaires tax” has been hotly debated this election season. If passed, Question 2 would make Massachusetts the first state to introduce a uniform rule for a “medical loss ratio” for dental insurance among other new regulations for dental insurers. Ballot Question 3 would change the state’s alcohol license limits; and with Question 4, voters get the final say on the “Work and Family Mobility Act” that would allow undocumented immigrants to receive Massachusetts driver’s licenses starting next year.