Mattapan woman, 33, dead in early morning shooting

A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Mattapan, police said.
Police responded to an apartment building on Fairlawn Avenue around 4:47 a.m. They found the victim, later identified as Jasmine Burrell, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation. In a statement acquired by NBC Boston, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said detectives are working to gather information on the case, calling it a “terribly sad situation.”
Anyone with information is advised to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. To assist anonymously, community members can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
