Local Cost of riding Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard ferries set to increase The change will go into effect January 3, 2023. A Steamship Authority ferry. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The price of riding a ferry to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket is getting a little bit steeper.

At its Oct. 18 meeting, the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority approved increases to nearly all of its fares.

Starting January 3, 2023, it will cost 50 cents more for adults on the Martha’s Vineyard trip and one dollar more on the Nantucket trip.

The increased fare is in response to rising fuel and maintenance costs — the Authority hopes to gain an additional $7.8 million with rate increases in 2023. $4.4 million of this would be from its Martha’s Vineyard route, while the other $3.4 million would be from its Nantucket route.

Other rates set to increase in January include children’s and senior tickets, 10-ride commuter books, one-way standard fare vehicles during all seasons, and parking.



Excursion fares, which serve residents of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard who travel to the Cape for business purposes, will remain unchanged, according to the Cape Cod Times.