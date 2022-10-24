Local Another killed Sunday on street where young mother died in triple shooting The city saw three shooting deaths this weekend.

A man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Dorchester, police said.

Boston police said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the area of 482 Geneva Ave. On arrival, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Boston EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Boston Police Department said it is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting, urging anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members can also provide tips anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Sunday’s shooting came one week after 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn was killed in a triple shooting about a half-mile away on the same street, which also left two men injured. Goodwyn was a mother to a 5-month-old boy and a rapper, and also owned a clothing line, friends said.

The city saw two other shooting deaths this weekend, according to police. On Saturday, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders died in a shooting on Baird Street in Dorchester. And on Sunday morning, 33-year-old Jasmine Burrell was killed in a shooting in Mattapan.