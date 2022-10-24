Local Local children’s magician arrested on child pornography charge involving Cambodian youth Scott Jameson has performed for children as young as kindergarten age for over 20 years at events across New England.

A 45-year-old Sutton man, who works as a magician, was arrested Friday on a child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a release.

Scott Jameson, who has performed for children as young as kindergarten age for over 20 years at events across New England, was initially apprehended Wednesday at Logan Airport.

Federal authorities had been contacted back in February 2022 by Action Pour Les Enfants (APLE), a Cambodian NGO, who said Jameson had possibly engaged in inappropriate behavior with children in Cambodia, officials said. APLE reported Jameson had an alleged inappropriate interaction with a young Cambodian boy at a park and that two pre-teen Cambodian boys said Jameson slept with them in their bed on more than one occasion, but they did not report any sexual abuse.

Jameson again traveled to Cambodia on Aug. 28 and was searched when he returned to Boston last week.

“During a search of Jameson’s belongings, agents located a video which appears to have been produced during his most recent trip to Cambodia, depicting the genitals of a young boy, 5-7 years old, who appears to be of Asian descent,” officials said. “A separate device contained over 100 images of apparent child pornography, including an image depicting a boy approximately 8-10 years old, nude from the waist down.”

The child pornography charge comes with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Jameson appeared in federal court Friday and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, The Boston Globe reported.