Mass. man, 57, dies on NH hiking trail

A 57-year-old Massachusetts man is dead after suffering a medical emergency on a New Hampshire hiking trail Saturday.
At 11:45 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of the incident via emergency beacon from the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln, New Hampshire, which has no cell service.
A rescue team comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers responded, officials said, adding that a rescue helicopter from the state National Guard was requested.
Rescuers reached the man at the trailhead, located off the Kancamagus Highway, around 1:25 p.m., but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The team carried the man’s body two miles to the trailhead, where they were met by a state medical examiner at 3:45 p.m.
Officials said that “passing Good Samaritan hikers” attempted lifesaving efforts on the man before authorities arrived.
The victim was identified solely as a 57-year-old male from Massachusetts. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
