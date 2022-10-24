Local Mass. man, 57, dies on NH hiking trail The man suffered a medical emergency, according to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.

A 57-year-old Massachusetts man is dead after suffering a medical emergency on a New Hampshire hiking trail Saturday.

At 11:45 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of the incident via emergency beacon from the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln, New Hampshire, which has no cell service.

A rescue team comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers responded, officials said, adding that a rescue helicopter from the state National Guard was requested.

Rescuers reached the man at the trailhead, located off the Kancamagus Highway, around 1:25 p.m., but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The team carried the man’s body two miles to the trailhead, where they were met by a state medical examiner at 3:45 p.m.

Officials said that “passing Good Samaritan hikers” attempted lifesaving efforts on the man before authorities arrived.

The victim was identified solely as a 57-year-old male from Massachusetts. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.