Local State police respond to fatal crashes over the weekend in Chelmsford, Wilmington, Uxbridge All three crashes remain under investigation.

Massachusetts State Police have responded to a number of fatal crashes in recent days including one Saturday night in Chelmsford and two Friday night in Wilmington and Uxbridge.

On Saturday night, troopers from the State Police-Concord Barracks, joined by Chelmsford police and fire, responded to a two-car crash on I-495 north in Chelmsford around 11:45 p.m.

Following a preliminary investigation, police said it appears that a 2018 Toyota C-HR was traveling northbound in the right lane of the three-lane highway, as a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was doing the same.

“For reasons under investigation, the two vehicles made contact, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway to the east,” state police noted in a release. “The Toyota C-HR went out of control, slid onto the soft shoulder of the road, and came to rest against a highway sign support. The Toyota operator was uninjured.”

The Chevrolet slid off the road and rolled into the woods, striking a tree and landing on its left side, according to police.

The driver, Darren Chinn, 59, of Derry, New Hampshire, was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, troopers from the Andover Barracks, joined by Wilmington police and fire, responded to a motorcycle crash on I-93 northbound at Exit 31 in Wilmington.

The motorcyclist, Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, died in the crash, police said. No other vehicles were involved.

State police are still investigating the cause and circumstances of this crash.

At 10:19 p.m., troopers from the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a car driving the wrong way on Route 146 northbound in Uxbridge.

The car, a 2006 Chrysler 300, was reportedly moving southbound in the northbound lanes.

At 10:24 p.m., troopers were told that the car had crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile before the Rhode Island border.

The driver of the Mazda, a 57-year-old man from Worcester, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the wrong-way Chrysler, a 42-year-old man from Douglas, was seriously injured and airlifted to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.