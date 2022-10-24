Local Two killed in separate pedestrian crashes in Boston, Medford Police are still investigating both incidents.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating two separate weekend crashes in which pedestrians were fatally struck by cars.

Troopers from the State Police-Medford Barracks responded to a crash in the area of Middlesex Avenue in Medford shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian — identified Monday morning as Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden — was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, Everton Candido, 18, of Somerville, remained at the scene as troopers investigated. He was then arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of motor vehicle. It’s not clear if he will face additional charges.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that Wishoski was crossing Middlesex Avenue in a westbound direction when Candido, driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta in a northbound direction, fatally struck him.

An investigation remains ongoing, police said.

At around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, State Police-Tunnels Barracks and State Police-South Boston Barracks, with the help of Boston fire and EMS, responded to a crash on Interstate 93 in Boston near the South Bay shopping center.

The pedestrian – identified Monday morning by police as Mark McAuliffe, 49, whose last known permanent address was in Malden – died from his injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was trying to cross I-93 near Exit 15 from west to east. They believe he crossed the southbound lanes and the median but was struck by a 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV as he entered the northbound left lane.

The impact of the collision caused the victim to be thrown across the median and into the southbound left travel lane, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 53-year-old man, stopped immediately and called 911 to report the incident, police said, adding that he cooperated at the scene.

“At this time there is no indication that the operator was driving in a reckless manner or under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” police said.

Police are still trying to identify the victim, as he did not have any identification cards or other information on him at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing, police said.