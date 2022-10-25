Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch

Newsletter Signup
A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning.
An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
Inbound vehicle traffic on Commonwealth Avenue was routed up the carriage road.
The MBTA estimated delays of up to 15 minutes as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department, Boston EMS, and T personnel responded.
