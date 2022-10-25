Local Missing Raynham teen could be in danger, police say Colleen Weaver has been missing for a week now. Colleen Weaver Raynham police

A teen from Raynham who was reported missing last week has still not been found and police now believe she may be in danger.

Raynham police said in a news release that their investigation into the disappearance of 16-year-old Colleen Weaver indicates that she may have traveled to a location approximately 100 miles from her home.

Police listed Springfield and Provincetown, Massachusetts; Bristol and Hartford, Connecticut; Wells, Maine; Concord, Portsmouth, Manchester, and Keene, New Hampshire, and Brattleboro, Vermont, as cities where she may now be residing.

Colleen Weaver, 16, has been missing from her home in Raynham for a week now. – Raynham Police Department

Weaver left her home in Raynham between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Since then, police have been urgently searching to find her and are hoping for help from the public.

“Without any contact from Weaver since her disappearance, she is believed to be in danger,” they wrote in the release.

Weaver’s parents spoke to WBZ-TV Tuesday and told the news station they don’t believe their daughter ran away.

“We believe she met someone online and was lured away from home,” Weaver’s mother, Kristen Weaver, told the news station.

A mothers cry for help after her 16 year old Daughter has been missing for a week after possibly meeting someone online. She spoke with us today with a message for other parents #wbz pic.twitter.com/5gUn7j52PT — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) October 25, 2022

Weaver is described as being five feet tall and approximately 120 pounds. She has reddish pink hair and is believed to have been wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings when she left her home.

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in the release. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay.”

Anyone with information about Weaver’s whereabouts or who may have seen her recently is asked to contact the Raynham Police Department immediately at 508-824-2717, or call 911.