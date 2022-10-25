Local Police: Man stole car while owner was unloading groceries on South Shore A neighbor allegedly saw a bald, white male in a gray hoodie get into the car and drive away.

A car was stolen Saturday morning in front of a Hingham home as its owner unloaded groceries, and found that night in Rockland with front end damage. Police are seeking the suspected thief.

A resident of Newbridge Street parked the gray Toyota Scion in front of their home at 8:57 a.m. While bringing groceries inside, they had the hazard lights on and the rear hatch door open. The car was shut off but the keys were on the front seat.

A neighbor allegedly saw a white male, bald, in black pants and a gray hoodie, get into the car and drive toward Cross Street. The hatch was still open and groceries fell out as he drove, police said, though he may have pulled over nearby to close the door.

Hingham Detectives ask anyone with information about this man to contact them at 781-741-1443 or leave an anonymous tip on the “submit a tip” tab on their website.